SEATTLE — As kickoff at CenturyLink Field drew closer, photographers staked out space on the visitor’s sideline, jockeying for the right angle and best position. This was not because a 3-3 football team was about to take the field. This was because this particular 3-3 football team was embroiled in a controversy of their owner’s making. And they were about to take the field.

There was more interest in what the Texans’ players might do before kickoff than in the actual game on Sunday. A game that, it’s worth noting, featured two playoff-caliber teams, the Seahawks’ star-laden roster and the potential offensive rookie of the year in Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. Even Michael Bennett, the Seahawks defensive end and chief political activist, wondered on Saturday what his opposition had planned. “I want to know,” he told The MMQB. “There will probably be a lot more guys on that team protesting.”

It had been an odd week, even by the standards of the most political year in sports in decades. First there was the ESPN story that detailed the tension in meetings between owners and the NFL office over players sitting or kneeling for the anthem. Texans owner Bob McNair was quoted in that story as saying in one meeting that he didn’t want the “inmates running the prison.”

All hell predictably broke loose. McNair issued one of those sorry-to-anyone-I-offended non-apologies on Friday, then met with his team and released a second apology Saturday that attempted to clarify that by “inmates” he actually meant the league office and not the players. If anyone believed him, they remained silent. By then, star receiver DeAndre Hopkins and rookie running back D’Onta Foreman had skipped Friday’s practice, reportedly in response to what their owner said. “I’m not surprised,” Bennett said. “I think a lot of guys wanted to walk out, but [they] were the only ones brave enough to do it. On our team, definitely a lot more guys would have walked out and not showed up. I’m actually surprised more [Texans] didn’t [walk out].”

All Sunday morning, speculation swirled on Twitter as to what the Texans players would do. Some suggested they might rip the decals off their helmets. Others said they planned to kneel as a team, or not come out of the locker room altogether. There were even more extreme rumors that maybe they wouldn’t play. “It’s one thing to say that …” Bennett said, trailing off.

As 1 p.m. local time drew closer, the usual pregame machinations unfolded without incident. A drum troupe took the field, then the Seahawks cheerleaders went through their routine. Seattle’s punter, Jon Ryan, boomed practice punts between gyrating dancers. It was cold, gray and misty—a typical Sunday in Seattle—as photographers turned the Texans sideline into a mosh pit.

At 12:53 p.m., Houston’s players stood in the visitor’s tunnel near the south end zone. They bounced up and down and waited to be released onto the field. Most jogged onto the sideline, past the photographers bundled altogether, with tight end Ryan Griffin sprinting to the opposite end zone, where several service members stood, waiting to unfurl one of those field-width-sized American flags. The players knelt in the end zone, as if in prayer, and then ran back to the sideline, where they slapped fives, bumped fists and jumped up and down.

At 12:56 p.m., the Seahawks ran from their own tunnel, as fireworks shot skyward from columns and the team’s mascot, Blitz, looked for players he could chest bump. This was the rare instance where the home crowd focused more on the other sideline. Almost every seat was filled. The defense was introduced, and Bennett ran first out of the tunnel for the starters. He waved a white towel and stood near the entrance, hyping up his teammates, before taking his usual place on the bench for the anthem. He, too, looked across the field.

Two minutes later, all the cameras pointed toward the Texans’ bench. The flag was unfurled on the north side of the field. Service men and women marched and the first notes of the anthem played. At that moment, the majority of the Texans, at least 40 players, knelt on their sideline. I counted 10 members of the team, mostly white players, who stood. Many of those who stood rested hands on kneeling teammates. The rest knelt together while cameras trained in on their faces and a national television audience looked on. Then the anthem ended and the game started and the Texans, no matter what kind of anger they felt for their owner, opened up with a dazzling 59-yard touchdown pass from Watson to wideout Will Fuller. By halftime the game was tied at 21 and living up to its purely football billing.

The afternoon had returned to normal in this season that has been anything but typical. It was back to football, and yet football and everything around the game feels different now. It felt that way before McNair was quoted in that ESPN story, and it felt even more that way after his comments and apologies became international news. Bennett declined to say how many owners might feel the same way. “I hope none,” he said. But he knew that wasn’t true. He knew that in the same ESPN story Redskins owner Dan Snyder was quoted as saying 96 percent of America wanted NFL players to stand for the anthem. Maybe 96 percent of Snyder’s America, Bennett said. He laughed, then turned serious.

“I was surprised [by the inmates comment], but then I wasn’t surprised,” he said. “Some people think like that. They look at us like that. It’s like you live in a world where people are in denial of racial tension. I just feel like it’s time to put that in context. This time we’re living in has a lot of people on edge right now. There’s racial tension going up and down.”

