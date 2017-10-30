The Texans and Seahawks battled it out Sunday in one of the best games of the season, with Seattle scoring a late touchdown to capture a 41-38 victory.

After the contest, Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman talked about Texans rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson and just how good he thinks he can become.

When speaking with The MMQB's Peter King, Sherman said he told Watson after the game that he played better against the Seahawks' defense than anybody he can remember, including Super Bowl winning quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady.

"'You played the best game any quarterback has ever played against us, and we’ve played all the legends,'" Sherman said he told Watson, according to The MMQB. "'I respect how you hung in there and kept battling and battling.'"

Sherman's praise for Watson didn't stop there though. He added that he expects Watson to be considered one of the best quarterbacks in football next season.

"My God, Houston’s so lucky," Sherman said. "By next year he’s going to be a top-five quarterback in this league, and that includes the two big dogs [Brady and Rodgers]. He makes you dig to the deepest part of your competitive juices to beat him."

And Sherman wasn't the only member of the Seahawks who walked away from Sunday's game impressed with Watson.

Russell Wilson, who threw for a career-high 453 yards in the victory, also noted how good he thinks the former Clemson quarterback will be in the years to come.

"He’s a special, special player, and I’m going to love watching him play in the next few years," Wilson said. "He was so good today, so special. I told him on the field, 'God is good. Keep putting the hard work in. It’ll keep showing.'"

In Sunday's game, Watson finished with 402 passing yards and four touchdowns in addition to 68 rushing yards. For the season he has 1,699 yards in the air and a league-high 19 passing touchdowns while completing 61.8 percent of his passes to go along with 269 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.