Seahawks-Texans Trade Amended After Jeremy Lane Fails Physical

The Seahawks will now send a 2018 third-round pick and a 2019 second-round pick for Duane Brown and a 2018 fifth-rounder. 

By Daniel Rapaport
October 31, 2017

The trade that sent left tackle Duane Brown from Houston to Seattle has been amended after Seahawks cornerback Jeremy Lane failed his physical. Lane will return to the Seahawks, reports ESPN's Adam Schefter. 

The Seahawks will now send a 2018 third-round pick and a 2019 second-rounder in exchange for Brown and a 2018 fifth-round pick.

The initial deal had Houston sending Brown to Seattle in exchange for Lane, a 2018 fifth-round pick and a 2019 second-round pick.

Lane has not played since Week 4 due to a groin injury. 

Brown, 32, is a three-time Pro Bowler who has spent each of his ten years in the NFL with the Texans after the organization selected him with the 26th overall pick of the 2006 draft. He has two years remaining on on a six-year, $53.4 million contract he signed with the Texans and should replace Rees Odhiambo as Seattle's starting left tackle right away.

Lane, 27, started at cornerback opposite Richard Sherman in Seattle's base defense and made a goal line interception of Tom Brady in Super Bowl XLIX. He signed a four-year deal with Seattle prior to the 2016 season, but the Seahawks have been exploring his trade value since the beginning of the season. 

