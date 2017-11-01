The Patriots reportedly reached an agreement with former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brian Hoyer on a three-year contract Wednesday, reports ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The deal was originally thought to be a possibility after the Patriots traded their own backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to the 49ers for a 2018 second-round pick, with Schefter reporting that the 49ers intended to release Hoyer after that deal.

Franchise quarterback Tom Brady was the only quarterback on the Patriots' roster after the team traded Garoppolo and third-stringer Jacoby Brissett to the Colts for wide receiver Phillip Dorsett in September.

Hoyer started San Francisco's first five games this season before he was replaced by rookie C.J. Beathard midway through the 49ers' loss to the Redskins in Week 6.

Hoyer went 119–for–205 for 1,245 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions in six games this season. Hoyer started his career with the Patriots back in 2009, before being released in 2012. He's played with the Cardinals, Browns, Texans and Bears.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said that "we're definitely working toward" making Hoyer the Patriots backup quarterback on the “Zolak & Bertrand” show on 98.5 The Sports Hub in Boston on Wednesday.

The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the Green Bay Packers tried to sign Hoyer as well. The Packers lost quarterback Aaron Rodgers to a broken collarbone Oct. 15, but head coach Mike McCarthy said the team was confident in backups Brett Hundley adn Joe Callahan.