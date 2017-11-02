Athletes React to Deshaun Watson's ACL Injury

Deshaun Watson's stellar rookie season is over. The quarterback from Clemson suffered a non-contact injury in Thursday's practice and was diagnosed at the facility with a torn ACL.

The injury was first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter who said the the injury occurred on a read-option drill.

Athletes across the country were quick to react and express their support for Watson. Here's a look at some of the players who reacted on Twitter.

Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James:

This seriously just made me sad man!! Get well and stronger asap @deshaunwatson!! 🙏🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/Zhy9o2QCRU — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 2, 2017

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt:

Minor setback for a major comeback.

We’ve all seen what’s possible, can’t wait to see what’s next. With you every step of the way 4. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) November 2, 2017

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson:

Keep your head up young legend. Prayers up 🙏🏿 @deshaunwatson https://t.co/JqWnPVf5t8 — Patrick Peterson /P2 (@P2) November 2, 2017

Free agent quarterback Robert Griffin III:

Praying for you @deshaunwatson

This challenge will only make you better!!!! https://t.co/Emr6Xrv9H9 — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) November 2, 2017

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes:

Sad man. @deshaunwatson was killing it this year. — Xavier Rhodes (@XavierRhodes29_) November 2, 2017

Former outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware:

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Vontae Davis:

Dang, hate to see that news. Prayers up @deshaunwatson. The rook was ballin out. Minor setback for a major comeback. 🙏🏿 — Vontae Davis (@vontaedavis) November 2, 2017

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster:

Prayers up @deshaunwatson 🙏🏾 God has a plan for you stay up my bro pic.twitter.com/vIEyTKox4Y — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) November 2, 2017

Arizona Cardinals safety Tyrann Mathieu:

Damn man... hurting for you bro. @deshaunwatson ... it's a long journey but you're a champion. Never waiver! — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) November 2, 2017

Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins:

Prayers up for @deshaunwatson — Kirk Cousins (@KirkCousins8) November 2, 2017

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey:

Prayers up for Lil bro @deshaunwatson 🙏🏾 God got you & has something BIG in store for you — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) November 2, 2017

Houston Texans running back D'onta Foreman:

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams:

He will be back better than ever 🙏🏾 #DW4 — Mike Williams (@darealmike_dub) November 2, 2017

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram:

Prayers up for @deshaunwatson minor set back for a major come back!!!!🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Melvin Ingram (@MelvinIngram) November 2, 2017

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton:

Prayers up for @deshaunwatson !! Hate to see somebody go down like that 🙏 — Taco Charlton (@TheSupremeTaco) November 2, 2017

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater:

Damn @deshaunwatson this one hurt 🙏🏾. You’ll be back better than ever young 💯. — Teddy Bridgewater (@teddyb_h2o) November 2, 2017

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Vic Beasley:

Prayers up for my bro, come back stronger than ever! @deshaunwatson pic.twitter.com/HaGz8Lo5FR — Vic Beasley (@VicBeasley3) November 2, 2017

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess:

Baltimore Ravens Tight End Benjamin Watson:

No! Great young player and even better young man. Heart goes out to him https://t.co/DFqdeFWTPu — Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) November 2, 2017

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas:

Nooooo 🤦🏾‍♂️ Lord please heal him this is crazy! @deshaunwatson https://t.co/OhRpRMpgbw — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) November 2, 2017

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Mackensie Alexander: