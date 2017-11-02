Athletes React to Deshaun Watson's ACL Injury

Houston Texans rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson suffered a season-ending ACL injury Thursday.
Deshaun Watson's stellar rookie season is over. The quarterback from Clemson suffered a non-contact injury in Thursday's practice and was diagnosed at the facility with a torn ACL.
The injury was first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter who said the the injury occurred on a read-option drill.
Athletes across the country were quick to react and express their support for Watson. Here's a look at some of the players who reacted on Twitter.
Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James:
This seriously just made me sad man!! Get well and stronger asap @deshaunwatson!! 🙏🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/Zhy9o2QCRU— LeBron James (@KingJames) November 2, 2017
Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt:
Minor setback for a major comeback.— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) November 2, 2017
We’ve all seen what’s possible, can’t wait to see what’s next. With you every step of the way 4.
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson:
Keep your head up young legend. Prayers up 🙏🏿 @deshaunwatson https://t.co/JqWnPVf5t8— Patrick Peterson /P2 (@P2) November 2, 2017
Free agent quarterback Robert Griffin III:
Praying for you @deshaunwatson— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) November 2, 2017
This challenge will only make you better!!!! https://t.co/Emr6Xrv9H9
Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes:
Sad man. @deshaunwatson was killing it this year.— Xavier Rhodes (@XavierRhodes29_) November 2, 2017
Former outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware:
Praying for you man @deshaunwatson https://t.co/qJdLxFIst9— D-Ware (@DeMarcusWare) November 2, 2017
Indianapolis Colts cornerback Vontae Davis:
Dang, hate to see that news. Prayers up @deshaunwatson. The rook was ballin out. Minor setback for a major comeback. 🙏🏿— Vontae Davis (@vontaedavis) November 2, 2017
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster:
Prayers up @deshaunwatson 🙏🏾 God has a plan for you stay up my bro pic.twitter.com/vIEyTKox4Y— JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) November 2, 2017
Arizona Cardinals safety Tyrann Mathieu:
Damn man... hurting for you bro. @deshaunwatson ... it's a long journey but you're a champion. Never waiver!— Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) November 2, 2017
Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins:
Prayers up for @deshaunwatson— Kirk Cousins (@KirkCousins8) November 2, 2017
Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey:
Prayers up for Lil bro @deshaunwatson 🙏🏾 God got you & has something BIG in store for you— Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) November 2, 2017
Houston Texans running back D'onta Foreman:
🤦🏾♂️— D'Onta Foreman (@D33_foreman) November 2, 2017
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams:
He will be back better than ever 🙏🏾 #DW4— Mike Williams (@darealmike_dub) November 2, 2017
Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram:
Prayers up for @deshaunwatson minor set back for a major come back!!!!🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾— Melvin Ingram (@MelvinIngram) November 2, 2017
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton:
Prayers up for @deshaunwatson !! Hate to see somebody go down like that 🙏— Taco Charlton (@TheSupremeTaco) November 2, 2017
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater:
Damn @deshaunwatson this one hurt 🙏🏾. You’ll be back better than ever young 💯.— Teddy Bridgewater (@teddyb_h2o) November 2, 2017
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Vic Beasley:
Prayers up for my bro, come back stronger than ever! @deshaunwatson pic.twitter.com/HaGz8Lo5FR— Vic Beasley (@VicBeasley3) November 2, 2017
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess:
@deshaunwatson prayers up 🙏🏾— Devin Funchess (@D_FUNCH) November 2, 2017
Baltimore Ravens Tight End Benjamin Watson:
No! Great young player and even better young man. Heart goes out to him https://t.co/DFqdeFWTPu— Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) November 2, 2017
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas:
Nooooo 🤦🏾♂️ Lord please heal him this is crazy! @deshaunwatson https://t.co/OhRpRMpgbw— Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) November 2, 2017
Minnesota Vikings cornerback Mackensie Alexander:
Prayers up for my guy @deshaunwatson! I know you will be 🔙🔛🔝🔜 #AllWorkIsEasy— Mackensie Alexander (@MackAlexander20) November 2, 2017