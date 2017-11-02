Athletes React to Deshaun Watson's ACL Injury

Houston Texans rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson suffered a season-ending ACL injury Thursday.

By Nihal Kolur
November 02, 2017

Deshaun Watson's stellar rookie season is over. The quarterback from Clemson suffered a non-contact injury in Thursday's practice and was diagnosed at the facility with a torn ACL.

The injury was first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter who said the the injury occurred on a read-option drill.

Athletes across the country were quick to react and express their support for Watson. Here's a look at some of the players who reacted on Twitter.

Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James:

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt:

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson:

Free agent quarterback Robert Griffin III: 

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes:

Former outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware:

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Vontae Davis:

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster:

Arizona Cardinals safety Tyrann Mathieu:

Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins: 

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey:

Houston Texans running back D'onta Foreman:

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams:

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram:

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton:

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater:

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Vic Beasley:

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess: 

Baltimore Ravens Tight End Benjamin Watson:

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas:

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Mackensie Alexander:

 

 

