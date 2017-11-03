Texans quarterback DeShaun Watson tweeted a message to his fans a day after suffering a season-ending knee injury.

"They say you never miss it until it's gone and even though it's not gone for long, I already miss it," the rookie out of Clemson said. "Yesterday, I felt like I let my teammates, my fans and my family down. However, as a child of God, I understand that everything happens for a reason. He DON'T make mistakes!"

Watson tore the ACL in his right knee during the Texans' practice on Thursday. He was reportedly running an option play and the injury was non-contact in nature. He was placed on injured reserve and will miss the rest of the season.

Watson's rookie campaign ends just as he was emerging as one of the league's brightest young stars. Through Week 8, Watson led the NFL in touchdown passes with 19 and is the only player in NFL history to throw for 400 yards, rush for 50 yards and throw four touchdowns in a single game, which he did during last week's 41-38 loss to the Seahawks.

Watson vowed to return stronger than ever after the injury.

"I promise that I will continue to work diligently so that this team can one day bring a championship to Houston, and when I return, I will be better, stronger and more focused than ever before!"

Tom Savage will start in place of Watson when the Texans host the Colts on Sunday. Watson started the Texans' season-opener against the Bengals but was pulled midway through the game. Watson has been the starter ever since.