The Indianapolis Colts' Vontae Davis will not play Sunday against the Texans and did not make the trip to Houston, the team announced Saturday.

The Colts said Davis missing the game is not injury related.

#INDvsHOU Update: Vontae Davis is listed as out for Sunday’s game at Houston (Non-Injury Related). He will not make the trip with the team. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 4, 2017

The Colts (2-7) are coming off a 24-23 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Davis missed part of the regular season with a groin injury and was the subject of trade rumors before the deadline Tuesday.