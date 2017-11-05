Watch: A.J. Green and Jalen Ramsey Get Ejected After Fighting

A.J. Green and Jalen Ramsey were ejected late in the first half of Sunday's game between the Bengals and Jaguars for fighting.

By Khadrice Rollins
November 05, 2017

Bengals receiver A.J. Green and Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey were both ejected toward the end of the first half of Sunday's game after Green threw a punch at Ramsey.

At the end of a first down run by Joe Mixon, Green put his hand on Ramsey's shoulder, leading to Ramsey pushing Green to the ground. Green got up and then put Ramsey in a chokehold before bringing him to the ground and then throwing a punch at his head.

Green then continued to wrap Ramsey up around the head and neck until players from both teams were able to separate the two.

Watch the video below:

The Jaguars lead the Bengals 13-7 at halftime.

