Cowboys' Dez Bryant Leaves Game with Ankle Injury

Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant left Sunday's game against the Chiefs with an apparent ankle injury. 

By Stanley Kay
November 05, 2017

Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant left Sunday's game against the Chiefs with an apparent ankle injury. 

Bryant appeared to injure his ankle after it rolled underneath a Chiefs defender during a play. 

Bryant is questionable to return to the game, NFL Network's Jane Slater reported.  

Before Bryant exited the game, he had six catches for 73 yards. In seven games this season prior to this week, Bryant has 32 catches for 366 yards and four touchdowns. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters