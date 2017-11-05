Cowboys' Dez Bryant Leaves Game with Ankle Injury

Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant left Sunday's game against the Chiefs with an apparent ankle injury.

Bryant appeared to injure his ankle after it rolled underneath a Chiefs defender during a play.

Bryant is questionable to return to the game, NFL Network's Jane Slater reported.

Before Bryant exited the game, he had six catches for 73 yards. In seven games this season prior to this week, Bryant has 32 catches for 366 yards and four touchdowns.