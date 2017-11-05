The NFL doesn’t get crazier than the final 94 seconds of Seahawks-Redskins.

Seattle went up 14-10 after Russell Wilson found a wide-open Doug Baldwin for a 30-yard score—thanks to him toasting cornerback Josh Norman with a filthy release off the line of scrimmage.

Then it was Kirk Cousins’s turn to respond, and that he did with a 4-play, 70-yard drive highlighted by deep balls to Brian Quick and Josh Doctson—the latter’s was of the diving snag variety—and capped by a one-yard punch-in by Robert Kelley with 59 ticks left.

Down 17-14, Wilson had the chance for more last-second magic for the second straight week after his heroics against the Texans. Needing only three points to tie—albeit a tougher task than usual since Blair Walsh missed all three of his field-goal attempts on Sunday—Seattle’s dual-threat quarterback connected on a 26-yard catch-and-run with Paul Richardson to put the ball at Washington’s 38-yard line with 15 seconds left.

The Seahawks didn’t have any timeouts at their disposal, but Wilson eschewed a spike to get off another play. That decision turned into a nightmare quickly, as the Redskins wrapped up Wilson near midfield as he threw the ball into the ground with 12 seconds left. Confusingly, it seemed like the refs ruled Wilson got the ball off, but the clock went down to four seconds and the play went to review. Social media went ablaze, and it looked as if another Seahawks late-game controversy was brewing.

It turned out that the refs did rule that Wilson was down and the clock ran for eight seconds before they stopped to look at the replay. Replay also showed that Wilson’s knee was clearly down before getting rid of the ball, and there wouldn’t be a 10-second runoff either as a result.

So with four seconds remaining and now out of field-goal range, Wilson was set to spike before the Redskins puzzlingly called a timeout. Following the final stoppage of the wild affair, a last-gasp Hail Mary attempt failed to come to fruition, giving the Redskins a huge victory and catapulting the Rams into first place in the NFC West.