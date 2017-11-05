The player protests against police brutality and racial injustice during the national anthem continued in Week 9.

During the week, Papa John's CEO John Schnatter came out and said the protests have been hurting sales for Papa John's and that the protests should have been "nipped in the bud" a year and a half ago.

Here is a list of players and teams that protested during the national anthem:

Ravens vs. Titans

There was no report of any players on the Ravens or Titans protesting during the national anthem.

Buccaneers vs. Saints

There was no report of any players on the Buccaneers or Saints protesting during the national anthem.

Rams vs. Giants

Giants defensive end Olivier Vernon kneeled during the anthem. There was no report of any players on the rams protesting during the anthem.

Broncos vs. Eagles

Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins raised his fist during the anthem while teammate Chris Long put his hand on his shoulder. All members of the Broncos appeared to be standing for the anthem.

Falcons vs. Panthers

There was no report of any players on the Falcons or Panthers protesting during the national anthem.​

Bengals vs. Jaguars

There was no report of any players on the Bengals or Jaguars protesting during the national anthem.

Colts vs. Texans

There was no report of any players on the Colts or Texans protesting during the national anthem.

This post will be updated with more information as the games continue.