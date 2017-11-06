Ezekiel Elliott's Injunction Hearing Set for Thursday

Oral arguments on Ezekiel Elliott motion to be heard on Thursday

By Scooby Axson
November 06, 2017

The hearing on the injunction for Dallas Cowboys All-Pro running back Ezekiel Elliott will take place on Thursday.

The oral arguments in the case are set for 2 p.m. in New York City.

Elliott was suspended by the NFL on Aug. 11 for violating the league's personal conduct policy pertaining to domestic violence allegations made by an ex-girlfriend. Elliott was never arrested or charged in the case.

ESPN.com had reported on Sunday that representatives of Elliott's were attempting to settle his case with the National Football League in attempts to have his six-game suspension reduced, but another report contradicted that story, saying that the NFL Players Association, who filed the injunction on his behalf, are not exploring settlement options for a reduced suspension at this time.

Elliott was granted a stay by 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on last Friday after the NFLPA appealed Elliott's suspension, allowing him to play in Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Elliott rushed for 93 yards in the Cowboys' 28–17 win and now is second in the NFL with 783 rushing yards.

If judges reinstate Elliott's suspension, he could start serving his ban immediately.

The Cowboys, who have won three games in a row, play the Falcons in Atlanta next Sunday.

