Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter said quarterback Jameis Winston will be shut down for the next "couple weeks," during his press conference Monday.

Winston missed the second half of Sunday's game against the Saints after aggravating a shoulder injury he sustained earlier in the season.

In Week Six against the Cardinals, Winston suffered an AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder that forced him to miss time in that game, but he was able to avoid missing any games during that time.

With Winston on the shelf, the Buccaneers will start Ryan Fitzpatrick in his place. Fitzpatrick, a 13-year veteran, is 30-for-48 this season for 358 yards and four touchdowns along with two interceptions. Against the Saints Sunday, he went 8-for-15 for 68 yards and one score.

• A.J. Green, Mike Evans Face Discipline After Embarrassing Sunday

Winston, 23, is in his third season with Tampa Bay after being drafter No. 1 in 2015. He is completing 61.1 percent of his passes for 1,920 yards and 10 touchdowns with six interceptions this season.