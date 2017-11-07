New York Giants Reinstate Cornerback Janoris Jenkins After 1-Week Suspension

Jenkins was suspended for one week after failing to show up for practice.

By Nihal Kolur
November 07, 2017

The New York Giants have reinstated cornerback Janoris Jenkins, the team announced Tuesday. 

Last week, the Giants suspended Jenkins indefinitely after he failed to report back to the team following their bye week. In their first post-bye practice, Jenkins was one of three players (along with Paul Perkins and Eli Apple) not present. While head coach Ben McAdoo said at the time that all three were excused for personal reasons, he later explained that he and his staff hadn't heard from Jenkins before the no-show.

“As a member of this team, there are standards and we have responsibilities and obligations,” McAdoo said in a statement last week. “When we don’t fulfill those obligations, there are consequences. As I have said before, we do not like to handle our team discipline publicly. There are times when it is unavoidable, and this is one of those times.”

The Pro Bowl cornerback was sorely missed in Sunday's 51-17 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, as quarterback Jared Goff threw a career–high four touchdowns against a poor Giants secondary. Jenkins will be eligible to play when the Giants play the San Francisco 49ers later this week.

Jenkins is the Giants' third-highest paid player, with a cap hit of $15 million.

 

