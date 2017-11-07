After pursuing nonsurgical methods of rehabilitation, Sam Bradford underwent a knee scope by Dr. James Andrews in hopes of relieving pain and discomfort, according to ESPN's Chris Mortensen. The team is reportedly still deciding whether to place Bradford on injured reserve, a move that would end his season.

The procedure was viewed as a "last resort" for Bradford, who had Regenokine treatments—which involves removing one's tissue, processing it and then returning it to the body—a few weeks ago, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Bradford, 29, has not played since an Oct. 9 game against the Bears, when he was pulled at halftime after appearing less than 100 percent. He was replaced by Case Keenum, who has won each of the four games he has started in leading Minnesota to an NFC North-leading 6-2 record. Keenum has thrown for seven touchdowns and three interceptions on the season while Minnesota has relied on a top-ten run game and its smothering defense, the fourth-best in the NFL.

A third quarterback is also in the picture: Teddy Bridgewater, who was viewed as the franchise quarterback before suffering a gruesome knee injury prior to the 2016 season. Bridgewater will be added to the Vikings' 53-man active roster this week, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, though Case Keenum is likely to start on Sunday at the Redskins.

Bridgewater, still just 24, led the Vikings to an 11-5 record and an NFC North title in 2015 while throwing for 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

If Bradford's season is over—a proposition that seems increasingly likely—Minnesota will have to decide whether to stick with Keenum, who has played custodian about as well as possible, or make a switch to Bridgewater right as the stretch run begins.