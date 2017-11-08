Bill Belichick Stays Trolling, Refers to NFL RedZone as 'RedDog'

Add "RedZone" to the list of fictional entities created by Bill Belichick. 

By Daniel Rapaport
November 08, 2017

Bill Belichick loves playing the out-of-touch dad role. His go-to method of portraying himself as such has been to (purposefully) screw up the name of ubiquitous social media platforms. 

In 2011, he said he doesn't "MyFace" or "YearBook." Three years later, Belichick was asked about a Johnny Manziel scouting report that was leaked online, to which he responded: "What's onilne, you should go talk to the geniuses that are online. I don't know. MyFace, YourFace, InstantFace." He then referred to Snapchat in 2015 as "SnapFace." 

Extra Mustard
InstantChat is Bill Belichick's latest fictional social media network

Now Belichick is widening his targets to include television channels, apparently. The Patriots coach appeared on WEEI's Dale Holley and Keefe radio show on Monday and was asked whether he spent his Sunday watching NFL RedZone, like a great number of American males do. 

"Yeah, I don't have RedDog," he said

This might be his best ever proprietary misnomer. The social media ones were just mismatching buzzwords like "face" and "insta," but this one shows a new level of creativity. Where did dog even come from? Plus, the radio hosts literally said RedZone seconds before—this is just first-class deadpan humor. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters