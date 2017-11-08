Is Dez Bryant Playing in Week 10: Latest Update on Status for Game Against Atlanta

The latest news on Dez Bryant's ankle injury.

By Chris Chavez
November 08, 2017

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant is day-to-day after spraining his ankle during the fourth quarter of Sunday's 28–17 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. 

Head coach Jason Garrett told reporters that Bryant was dealing with knee and ankle issues but that the knee injury was not believed to be severe. Bryant said that his ankle was just a little sore and bruised. 

"Extreme blessings from God that it ain't nothing bad," Bryant added on Monday, according to There's no tear, no bruising. My knee is stable. My ankle is stable."

Bryant had six catches for 73 yards before leaving the game. 

Bryant did not practice with the Cowboys on Wednesday.

The Cowboys play the Atlanta Falcons on the road on Sunday afternoon at 4:25 p.m. ET.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters