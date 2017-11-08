Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant is day-to-day after spraining his ankle during the fourth quarter of Sunday's 28–17 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Head coach Jason Garrett told reporters that Bryant was dealing with knee and ankle issues but that the knee injury was not believed to be severe. Bryant said that his ankle was just a little sore and bruised.

"Extreme blessings from God that it ain't nothing bad," Bryant added on Monday, according to There's no tear, no bruising. My knee is stable. My ankle is stable."

Bryant had six catches for 73 yards before leaving the game.

Bryant did not practice with the Cowboys on Wednesday.

The Cowboys play the Atlanta Falcons on the road on Sunday afternoon at 4:25 p.m. ET.