Jalen Ramsey Says He Told A.J. Green That He's Weak and Covering Him Is Easy

Ramsey said all it took to set Green off was calling him weak and telling him his time is almost finished. 

By Daniel Rapaport
November 08, 2017

A.J. Green went absolutely ballistic on Jalen Ramsey during the Bengals-Jaguars game on Sunday. After Ramsey pushed Green to the ground away from a play, the veteran wide receiver put the second-year corner in a choke hold, threw him to the ground and threw punches at his helmet, which as an aside is never a good idea. Both players were ejected, and Green was surprisingly not suspended.

If you were watching the game, you had to wonder what Ramsey could have possibly said to prime Green to snap like that. The final straw wasn't that egregious—those petty pushes happen all the time—so Green must have been pretty hot before the push.

Ramsey spoke to reporters on Wednesday and said that he did not make any personal attacks at Green or his family. According to Ramsey, all it took to set Green off was telling him he's weak and easy to cover. 

"I told him almost every play that he was weak and he was soft," Ramsey said, per the Florida Times Union's John Reid. "Them is straight facts, he just couldn't handle the truth, facts.

"I told him that his time [is] almost up. I told him it was easy, which it was. He had one catch for six yards. I was just out there spitting facts to him." 

Green does have reason to be frustrated—his Bengals are 3-5 and he was indeed being shut down by Ramsey. Still, it's hard to believe a vet like Green would react like a madman to trash talk that is pretty standard. 

