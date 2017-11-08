Jameis Winston Injury News: Latest Updates, Possible Return Date for Buccaneers Quarterback

How long is Jameis Winston out? Check out the latest news on the Bucs QB's injury. 

By Nihal Kolur
November 08, 2017

Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter announced Monday that quarterback Jameis Winston would be shut down for the next "couple weeks."

Winston played in the first half of Sunday's game against the Saints, but aggravated a shoulder injury he sustained earlier in the season and was removed for the final two quarters.

The former No. 1 pick suffered an AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder in a week six matchup with the Arizona Cardinals, forcing him to miss time in the game.

An MRI on Monday revealed "more damage," to the shoulder, but nothing structural. On Tuesday, Winston visited the Andrews Institute in Gulf Breeze, a renowned orthopedic medical clinic.

According to Dr. David Geier, an orthopedic specialist, AC joint injuries comprised 29.2% of all shoulder injuries in the NFL, with quarterbacks having the highest incidence rates. The averaged time missed due to the injury was just under 10 days, as surgery is usually not required.

While Winston's return date has not yet been released, it is expected he will return for the Bucs' Nov. 26 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

In Winston's absence, journeyman veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick will line up under center for Tampa Bay's offense. 

