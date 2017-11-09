The New England Patriots have claimed Martellus Bennett after he was waived by th Green Bay Packers on Wednesday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Bennett was waived by the Packers due to a "failure to disclose a physical condition." Bennett signed with the Packers in the offseason and started seven games for them. He was added to the injury report with a shoulder injury after the Packers' recent bye week. He did not play in the 30–17 loss to the Detroit Lions on Monday night.

Bennett has 24 catches for 233 yards on the season.Bennett's contract has two years remaining for about $14 million.

Bennett played the 2016 season with the Patriots and finished the year with 55 receptions for 701 yards and a career-high seven touchdowns. He has 427 catches for 4,520 yards and 30 touchdowns in his career.