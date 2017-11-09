The Seattle Seahawks got their second safety in two weeks on Thursday against the Arizona Cardinals.
The Seattle Seahawks got their second safety in two weeks on Thursday against the Arizona Cardinals.
Arizona's Adrian Peterson got the handoff, took off and then got stuffed by the Seahawks.
Seattle's Kam Chancellor found a lane and helped take the lead, bringing Peterson down.
When @Kam_Chancellor's coming, you better bring it. #BOOM pic.twitter.com/q7Kxm6iHZJ— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) November 10, 2017
The Seahawks lead 9-7 with just under four minutes left in the first half.