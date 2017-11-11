Colts quarterback Andrew Luck is reportedly getting treatment in England for his shoulder injury, reports ESPN.

Luck returned to practice in October for the first time since having surgery on a torn labrum 10 months ago. However, he began to suffer inflammation, so he's being held form practice with no timetable on his return. He was placed on the injured reserve list on Nov. 3, ending his season.

Colts general manager Chris Ballard has not put a timetable on Luck's return.

Luck originally injured his shoulder in 2015, missing two games because of the shoulder and the final seven with a lacerated kidney.

He played last season and threw for 4,240 yards and 31 touchdowns last season.