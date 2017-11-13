New York Giants owners John Mara and Steve Tisch have issued a statement expressing their support for head coach Ben McAdoo despite the 1–8 start to the season.

"Ben McAdoo is our head coach and has our support," the owners said in the statement. "We are in the midst of an extremely disappointing season. Our performance this year, particularly the past two weeks, is inexcusable and frustrating. While we appreciate that our fans are unhappy with what has occurred, nobody is more upset than we are. Our plan is to do what we have always done, which is to not offer a running commentary on the season. It is our responsibility to determine the reasons for our poor performance and at the end of the year, we will evaluate the 2017 season in its entirety and make a determination on how we move forward."

The Giants loss 31–21 to give the San Francisco 49ers their first win of the season. New York was coming off a 51–17 home loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

After Sunday's loss, McAdoo told reporters that there was no "situation" regarding his job security.

“We have to go correct the tape, all right, and get ready for our next ballgame." McAdoo said. "We have a chance to play probably one of the best teams in football next week. There’s no situation.”

McAdoo is in his second year as the Giants' head coach. He went 11–5 in his first season.