Texans receiver Will Fuller could miss one game after cracking his ribs Sunday against the Rams, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports.

The second-year player out of Notre Dame left in the first half of Houston's 33-7 road loss. If his injury does keep him sidelined for next week, Fuller will miss a matchup against the Cardinals and a pass defense that has not performed as well as in previous years.

If Fuller is unable to go, expect to see a lot of balls go in DeAndre Hopkins' direction. Additionally, look for Bruce Ellington to see an increase in targets as well. He has had a season-high eight targets in each of the last two games, and he matched a season-high with four catches for 41 yards and a touchdown against the Rams.

When Fuller does return to the field, he will likely still be Houston's second option behind Hopkins, but his production was down in hist last full game. After scoring seven touchdowns in his first four games of the year, Fuller had just two catches for 32 yards and no scores against the Colts in Week Nine. He still had eight targets in that game, but if Tom Savage can't connect with him consistently, Fuller may not be the touchdown threat he was with Deshaun Watson.

For the season Fuller has 17 catches for seven touchdowns and 326 yards.