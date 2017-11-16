Jared Goff Audibles, Ranked

“Hey, Ric Flair! Ric Flair!”

By Dan Gartland
November 16, 2017

One of the coolest genres of sports videos is the mic’d up NFL player. I absolutely love hearing the chatter between opponents on the field and the instructions the players give their teammates. Rams quarterback Jared Goff was wearing a mic in Sunday’s win over the Texans, which was great, but let’s just focus on one short snippet of that video: his checks at the line. 

Here’s a hasty and under-explained ranking of his audibles:

5. Elvis (Too old.)

4. Dusty (Too vague. Rhodes? Baker?)

3. Obama (Must be a run to the center-left side of the line.)

2. Ric Flair (Must have watched the documentary.)

1. Tupac (California love.)

 

 

 

