Jerry Jones Apologizes for ‘Inappropriate’ Racial Remark

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has apologized after video surfaced Friday of him making racial remark.

“Jennifer, congratulations on the wedding,” Jones says in a video obtained by a website called The Blast. “Now, you know he’s with a black girl tonight, don’t you?” Jones then chuckles as the camera pans to a man who laughs nervously.

“That comment was inappropriate,” Jones said in a statement. “It’s not who I am, and I’m sorry.”

The video was filmed at a Dallas hotel in 2013, The Blast said, and the fan who shot it decided to share it now because “because he thought the current temperature of race in the NFL and the country made Jones’ comments relevant.”

The video surfaced the same day Jones was quoted in an ESPN report threatening to “come after [commissioner Roger Goodell] with everything I have” and referring to Patriots owner Bob Kraft as a “p---y.”