There are two weeks remaining in the typical fantasy regular season and byes are in the rear-view mirror. Depth isn’t as important as now as it was earlier in the year when there were still byes to get through, but there are still moves to make on the waiver wire. In fact, the highest-priority player heading into Week 12 can improve not only your depth, but, depending on your roster, might be worth starting right away.

Samaje Perine, RB, Redskins

Perine had the best game of his young career on Sunday, running for 117 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries. He was already in line for a big workload the rest of the season with Rob Kelley on IR, and now that Chris Thompson’s out for the season, that could increase. Perine had just one catch in the game, but no other back stepped into the role Thompson typically inhabits. The rookie out of Oklahoma could be looking at workhorse status over the Redskins final six games of the season. Getting a back like that at this stage of the season is incredibly rare. Perine hadn’t shown much in his limited chances before the first 100-yard game of his career in Week 11, but this is a unique opportunity for fantasy owners. If you’re in a league with FAAB bidding, empty your remaining budget to get Perine. If you’re in a league that uses waiver priority, he is worth the top claim.

Corey Coleman, WR, Browns

Coleman made his return from a broken hand on Sunday and instantly made his presence felt. He racked up 11 targets, catching six of them for 80 yards. Coleman is easily the best receiver on the team, and that isn’t just by default. Go back to Week 1, when he caught five passes for 53 yards and a touchdown. Go back to last season, when he had seven catches for 173 yards and two scores in the first two games of his career before breaking his hand for the first time in his career. Go back a few months before that, when he was the 15th overall pick in the draft. Coleman has been frustratingly injured for more the balance of his first two seasons in the league, but he has shown more than flashes when healthy. The Browns offense brings down his ceiling a bit, but he should still be a regular fantasy starter the rest of the way. The volume is going to be there for him every week.

Josh Doctson, WR, Redskins

Doctson got seven targets for the second straight game, catching four of them for a career-high 81 yards. The second-year player out of TCU has taken over as the top outside receiver for the Redskins, making Terrelle Pryor irrelevant. Doctson would see more targets in a Thompson-less offense, as well, though the largest workload gains would likely go to Perine and Vernon Davis. Still, Doctson is a top-three playmaker in the offense, and the team’s greatest downfield threat. With Kirk Cousins playing at the top of his game, you want to take a shot on his No. 1 receiver, even if that status doesn’t carry quite as much fantasy value in Washington as it does on other teams.