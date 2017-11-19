Buffalo Bills wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin was carted off the field in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. The team announced that he would not return for the rest of the game due to a knee injury.

Benjamin went down after completing a 20-yard catch from quarterback Nathan Peterman on the opening drive. It would be his only catch of the game. He entered the game with 35 receptions for 517 yards and two touchdowns.

He has not missed a game in 2017 but he tore his ACL and missed the entire 2015 season. He was acquired by the Bills in October from the Carolina pantehrs in exchange for Buffalo's third and seventh-round draft picks in the 2018 NFL draft.

The Bills entered Sunday's game with a 5-4 record. They sit in second place in the AFC East.