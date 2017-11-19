Texans rookie running back D'Onta Foreman will be out for the remainder of the season with a torn Achilles, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports. He adds that Foreman will have an MRI Monday to confirm this diagnoses.

Foreman, a third-round pick in the 2017 draft, has been a consistent piece in Houston's run game all season. Entering Sunday's game, he was second on the team in carries, and third in yards.

In Sunday's game against the Cardinals, he picked up his first two career rushing touchdowns to go along with 65 yards on the ground and three catches for 15 yards.

Foreman was injured during his second touchdown, which came in the fourth quarter of Houston's 31-21 win. Foreman's 34-yard touchdown was the final score of the game, and when he got into the end zone, he went down and began grabbing his left leg despite going untouched on the play. He was carted off after the play and did not return to the game.

On the season, Foreman has 327 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.