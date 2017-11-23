How to Watch Cowboys vs. Chargers on Thanksgiving: Live Stream, Game Time, TV Channel

How to watch Cowboys vs. Chargers on Thanksgiving. 

By Dan Gartland
November 23, 2017

For the first time since 1969, the Chargers have a game on Thanksgiving—they’ll be playing in the Cowboys’ annual game in Dallas. 

The Chargers are 2–1–1 all-time on Thanksgiving, with wins over the Broncos in 1967 and Oilers in 1969. They lost their first ever Thanksgiving game to the Bills in 1964 and tied Buffalo 20–20 the following year. They haven’t played on Thanksgiving since the AFL-NFL merger. 

The Cowboys are 30–18–1 on Thanksgiving in their history and are coming off a 31–26 win over the Redskins last year.

How to watch

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS (check local listings), DirecTV NFL Sunday Ticket

Live Stream: NFL Game Pass

