Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen is having one of the best games of his career but the highlight of the Thanksgiving game against the Detroit Lions came when he asked fans for a little help.

Griffen sacked quarterback Matthew Stafford in the second quarter for a five-yard loss and pulled up his shirt to show a message that said: "I just had a baby boy, what should we name him?"

It is Griffen and his wife's third child. He announced the birth of the baby before the game.

There has been no announcement on whether the NFL will fine him for altering his uniform with a personal message.