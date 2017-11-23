Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford limped off the field after a touchdown throw to Marvin Jones Jr.

Jake Rudock was seen warming up on the sidelines as Stafford chatted with team trainers. Rudock has never thrown a pass in the NFL.

FOX sideline reporter Erin Andrews said the training staff did not look at his knee on the sidelines. It remains unclear whether he injured his knee or ankle. He was spotted on the sidelines with his helmet.

Watch the touchdown below:

Oh my god... What a catch by Marvin Jones! pic.twitter.com/A8xPg2CwHN — Lions Insider (@Lions_Insider) November 23, 2017

The touchdown by Jones Jr. cut the Lions' deficit to 27–23.