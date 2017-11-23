How to Watch Vikings vs. Lions: Game Time, Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch Vikings vs. Lions on Thanksgiving Day. 

By Stanley Kay
November 23, 2017

The Lions will host the Vikings Thursday in their annual Thanksgiving Day home game. 

This year's Turkey Day tilt is crucial to the race for the NFC North. With Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers sidelined by injury, the Vikings and Lions are the two favorites to win the division. The winner of Thursday's game will take the driver's seat for the division title. 

In their first meeting this year, the Lions beat the Vikings 14–7 in Minnesota. 

Detroit played its first Thanksgiving Day game in 1934. The Lions have hosted the Vikings four times on Thanksgiving, winning two and losing two. Last year, the Lions beat the Vikings 16–13 on the holiday.

See how to watch Thursday's game below. 

How to watch

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. 

 

 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters