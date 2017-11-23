The Lions will host the Vikings Thursday in their annual Thanksgiving Day home game.

This year's Turkey Day tilt is crucial to the race for the NFC North. With Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers sidelined by injury, the Vikings and Lions are the two favorites to win the division. The winner of Thursday's game will take the driver's seat for the division title.

In their first meeting this year, the Lions beat the Vikings 14–7 in Minnesota.

Detroit played its first Thanksgiving Day game in 1934. The Lions have hosted the Vikings four times on Thanksgiving, winning two and losing two. Last year, the Lions beat the Vikings 16–13 on the holiday.

See how to watch Thursday's game below.

How to watch

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.