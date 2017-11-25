Former Bears First-Round Pick John Thierry Dies at 46

Former Bears first-round pick John Thierry died on Friday from a heart attack. He was 46.

Former Bears offensive lineman offensive lineman Marcus Spears wrote that Thierry had a heart attack in an Instagram.

The Bears selected Thierry, a defensive end whom they converted to linebacker, with the 11th overall pick in 1994 out of Alcorn State. He appeared in 73 games over five seasons for the Bears, recording 12 1/2 sacks in the process. He then played one season with the Browns before spending two years with the Packers. He finished his career with the Falcons in 2002.