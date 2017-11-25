Former Bears First-Round Pick John Thierry Dies at 46

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Thierry died of a heart attack. He was 46.

By Daniel Rapaport
November 25, 2017

Former Bears first-round pick John Thierry died on Friday from a heart attack. He was 46. 

Former Bears offensive lineman offensive lineman Marcus Spears wrote that Thierry had a heart attack in an Instagram.

The Bears selected Thierry, a defensive end whom they converted to linebacker, with the 11th overall pick in 1994 out of Alcorn State. He appeared in 73 games over five seasons for the Bears, recording 12 1/2 sacks in the process. He then played one season with the Browns before spending two years with the Packers. He finished his career with the Falcons in 2002. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters