Oakland Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper was on the ground for a while after a helmet-to-helmet shot with Denver Broncos defender Darian Stewart. He was ruled out of the game with a concussion.

Cooper was able to walk off the field under his own power and was assisted on getting back to the locker room. Stewart was flagged with a roughness penalty.

Watch the hit below:

Amari Cooper had a nasty collision with Darian Stewart, was down for quite a while pic.twitter.com/hSNhNq6tbi — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) November 26, 2017

The Raiders are now down to three receiving options in Seth Roberts, Cordarelle Patterson and Johnny Holton. Michael Crabtree was ejected earlier in the game for a fight with Aquib Talib.