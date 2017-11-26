Watch: Amari Cooper Exits Game After Brutal Hit by Darian Stewart

Amari Cooper was able to walk off the field on his own power.

By Chris Chavez
November 26, 2017

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper was on the ground for a while after a helmet-to-helmet shot with Denver Broncos defender Darian Stewart. He was ruled out of the game with a concussion.

Cooper was able to walk off the field under his own power and was assisted on getting back to the locker room. Stewart was flagged with a roughness penalty.

Watch the hit below:

The Raiders are now down to three receiving options in Seth Roberts, Cordarelle Patterson and Johnny Holton. Michael Crabtree was ejected earlier in the game for a fight with Aquib Talib.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters