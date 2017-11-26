Broncos' Paxton Lynch Knocked Out Of Game Against Raiders, Replaced By Trevor Siemian

The Broncos were on their third quarterback of the season, but now they are back to playing their Week One starter after an injury.

By Khadrice Rollins
November 26, 2017

Broncos quarterback Paxton Lynch is out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Raiders with an ankle injury, the team announced.

Lynch has been dealing with a right shoulder injury for most of the year, and that was part of the reason Denver signed Brock Osweiler right before the season started. The Broncos had Lynch start twice last season when Trevor Siemian was dealing with injuries.

With Lynch gone, Denver will turn to Siemian to take over under center as the team tries to come back from down 21-0.

Siemian was the Broncos starter for the first seven games of the year. After Denver dropped to 3-4 thanks to a three-game losing streak, he was replaced by Osweiler. Osweiler started the next three games, but with all of those being losses as well, he was replaced by Lynch.

Lynch went nine-for-14 for 41 yards and one interception Sunday. The interception was the first pick by the Raiders this season.

