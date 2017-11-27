How to Watch Ravens vs. Texans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

Figure out how to watch Ravens vs. Texans on Monday Night Football.

By Khadrice Rollins
November 27, 2017

The Ravens host the Texans to close out Week 12 Monday.

Baltimore is 5-5 thanks to a defense that has already had three shutouts this season. The team has won two of its last three games, shutting out the Dolphins and Packers and dropping a close one to the Titans. With the No. 7 total defense and the No. 2 pass defense in the league entering the game, Baltimore should have some success against a Houston offense that has only scored 52 points in the last three weeks.

The Texans are 4-6 and are coming off their first victory since the middle of October. The team had lost three straight before a 31-21 victory over the Cardinals last week. With the Titans and Jaguars at 7-4, Houston needs a win to stay close within the AFC South race.

How to Watch

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

