The Ravens host the Texans to close out Week 12 Monday.

Baltimore is 5-5 thanks to a defense that has already had three shutouts this season. The team has won two of its last three games, shutting out the Dolphins and Packers and dropping a close one to the Titans. With the No. 7 total defense and the No. 2 pass defense in the league entering the game, Baltimore should have some success against a Houston offense that has only scored 52 points in the last three weeks.

The Texans are 4-6 and are coming off their first victory since the middle of October. The team had lost three straight before a 31-21 victory over the Cardinals last week. With the Titans and Jaguars at 7-4, Houston needs a win to stay close within the AFC South race.

How to Watch

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN