Making Sense of the Greg Schiano Fallout with Tennessee

Quickly

  • Yahoo Sports columnist Dan Wetzel on why there's no reason to believe it’s factual that Schiano enabled any part of the Jerry Sandusky sex scandal at Penn State and on the scary moment in media and social media that occurred with public and media pressure causing Tennessee to rescind its head-coaching offer to Schiano over the public outcry
  • Ex-Tampa Bay general manager Mark Dominik on the steps he and the Bucs took to investigate Schiano before hiring him as Tampa Bay head coach in 2012, and on whether Schiano will ever have a chance to be a pro or college head coach after this incident
By Peter King
November 28, 2017

This week, I sat down for conversations with Yahoo Sports columnist Dan Wetzel, ex-Tampa Bay general manager Mark Dominik and Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen.

Once I read Wetzel's column about the Greg Schiano-Tennessee situation, I knew I wanted to have him on the podcast. Wetzel details the facts surrounding the Greg Schiano-Penn State story, and explains why there is no credible reason to believe it’s factual that Schiano enabled any part of the Jerry Sandusky sex scandal. Wetzel also talks about the scary moment in media and social media that occurred with public and media pressure causing Tennessee to rescind its head-coaching offer to Schiano over the public outcry. Mark Dominik, who hired Schiano as Tampa Bay's head coach in 2012, explains the steps he and the Bucs took to investigate Schiano before hiring him as Tampa Bay head coach in 2012, and shares his personal opinion of Schiano the man and on what he saw or didn’t see at Penn State. He also wonders whether Schiano will ever have a chance to be a pro or college head coach after this incident.

 

Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen talks about watching his third son being born on FaceTime while he was preparing to play a football game in Detroit on Thanksgiving, on what motivated him to crowd-source ideas for the child’s name on social media by appealing with a written sign on a T-shirt underneath his jersey, and on why he’s co-leading the NFL in sacks at 12 weeks.

Thanks for listening, and please leave a review on iTunes if you like the show!

 
 
 

