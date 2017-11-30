North Carolina Man Sues Eagles' Fletcher Cox For Seducing His Wife, Ruining Marriage

A North Carolina man has filed a lawsuit against Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, who he says seduced his wife.

By Associated Press
November 30, 2017
The Charlotte Observer reports Joshua Jeffords, of Huntersville, filed a lawsuit against Cox in Mecklenburg County Civil Court on Nov. 22. The 26-year-old Cox is being sued for alienation of affection. He has yet to respond to the lawsuit.

Jeffords said in the filing that he learned in September of text and Snapchat messages between his wife and Cox, including explicit photos and discussions of having children together. He says his wife met Cox during a work trip to Pennsylvania in April and she moved there in October.

Jeffords says he sought mental health treatment for "substantial emotional distress." He's seeking at least $50,000 in damages.

