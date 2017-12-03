If you’re interested in the fantasy football waiver wire heading into Week 14, congratulations—that likely means you’ve made your league’s playoffs. The wire has thinned out and been picked over, making this a tough week to go shopping. You’re unlikely to find much help at running back, but there are a handful of wide receivers who can help along the fringes of fantasy starting lineups. That’s where we’ll start our look at the Week 14 Waiver Wire.

Jermaine Kearse, WR, Jets

Kearse posted his second straight 100-yard game, this time hauling in nine passes for 157 yards in the Jets’ 38-31 win over the Chiefs. After averaging 5.3 targets per game over the Jets first nine games, he has had 9.7 over the last three contests. Robby Anderson remains the top dog for the Jets—he caught eight of 12 targets for 107 yards on Sunday—but Josh McCown is piloting an offense capable of supporting two fantasy-relevant receivers. The Jets play the Broncos, Saints and Chargers during the fantasy playoffs, which rank third, fifth and 15th against wide receivers in 4for4’s schedule-adjusted fantasy points allowed metric (aFPA). The schedule may not be great, but Kearse has done enough to warrant an addition off the waiver wire.

Dede Westbrook, WR, Jaguars

Westbrook racked up nine more targets on Sunday, catching six of them for 78 yards, bringing his total in the three games he’s played this season to 25 targets, good for 8.3 targets per game. By comparison, Marqise Lee, the team leader in basically every receiving statistic, has 90 targets in 12 games, which comes out to 7.5 targets per game. Westbrook is the team leader in targets over the three weeks he has been active, getting four more looks than Lee. Westbrook is still looking for the first touchdown of his career, but he has 154 yards on his 15 receptions. The fourth-round pick was one of the stars of the preseason, and, now healthy, he’s following up on the foundation he set for himself over the summer. Westbrook should deliver WR3 value the rest of the season.

Marquise Goodwin, WR, 49ers

The 49ers have now played four games without Pierre Garcon. In those four games, Goodwin has had 68, 83, 78 and 99 yards, good for an average of 82 yards per game. That’s a 16-game pace of 1,312 yards, and while no one will be projecting Goodwin as a 1,300-yard receiver next season, it’s worth considering just how good he has been since becoming the top receiver in the 49ers offense. It’s also worth noting how efficient he was on Sunday, which happened to be Jimmy Garoppolo’s first start. Garoppolo targeted Goodwin eight times, and the fifth-year receiver out of Texas caught all eight of those passes for the aforementioned 99 yards. Goodwin has excellent matchups the next two weeks, with the 49ers facing the Texans and Titans. Those teams rank 30th and 23rd, respectively, in wide receiver aFPA.