Report: Packers Targeting Week 15 Return For Aaron Rodgers

Packers reportedly targeting Week 15 for return of Aaron Rodgers

By Scooby Axson
December 03, 2017

The Green Packers are targeting a return for quarterback Aaron Rodgers in Week 15 contest against the Carolina Panthers, reports ESPN.com Adam Schefter.

According to the report, Rodgers return this season would be dependent on if the Packers are still vying for a playoff spot and the two–time MVP receiving clearance to play.

Rodgers broke his right collarbone in an Oct. 15 game against the Minnesota Vikings and was place on injured reserve. Green Bay activated Rodgers off and he practiced with the team.

Rodgers is not allowed to play until at least the game against Carolina on Dec. 17.

The Packers are currently 5-6, and have winnable games against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns in the next two weeks.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters