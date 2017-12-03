The Green Packers are targeting a return for quarterback Aaron Rodgers in Week 15 contest against the Carolina Panthers, reports ESPN.com Adam Schefter.

According to the report, Rodgers return this season would be dependent on if the Packers are still vying for a playoff spot and the two–time MVP receiving clearance to play.

Rodgers broke his right collarbone in an Oct. 15 game against the Minnesota Vikings and was place on injured reserve. Green Bay activated Rodgers off and he practiced with the team.

Rodgers is not allowed to play until at least the game against Carolina on Dec. 17.

The Packers are currently 5-6, and have winnable games against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns in the next two weeks.