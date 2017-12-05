Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier tweeted a message on Tuesday night after he suffered what appeared to be a serious spinal injury on Monday night against the Bengals.

Thank you for the prayers. Your support is uplifting to me and my family. #SHALIEVE — Ryan Shazier (@RyanShazier) December 5, 2017

"Thank you for the prayers," the tweet reads. "Your support is uplifting to me and my family. #SHALIEVE"

The #SHALIEVE hashtag has been used by a number of NFL players and other athletes who have taken to social media to send their support to Shazier.

Shazier suffered the injury in the first quarter of Pittsburgh's eventual 23-20 win over the Bengals on Monday Night Football. While trying to tackle Benglas receiver Josh Malone, Shazier made contact with his head and neck in an unnatural position and immediately went limp. He reached for his back before turning over and did not appear to have any movement in his lower half.

Shazier was rushed to University of Cincinnati Trauma Center, a Level I trauma center, where he was initially diagnosed with a spinal contusion.

The team announced Shazier's injury won't require surgery at this time, and he stayed overnight in Cincinnati for more evaluation. He may be able to return to Pittsburgh on Tuesday. He has regained “some movement in his lower extremities,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports.

Shazier, a 2014 first-round pick out of Ohio State, has started all 12 games for the Steelers this season.