Jim Caldwell Says Matthew Stafford ‘Not Out of the Woods Yet’ With Hand Injury

Matthew Stafford’s hand injury is causing some concern. 

By Dan Gartland
December 06, 2017

The Lions have at least some concern about Matthew Stafford’s injured throwing hand. 

“He’s not out of the woods yet,” head coach Jim Caldwell told reporters Wednesday. “We’ll kind of see what he can do as the week goes on. It’s not like it’s some insignificant injury. That’s not the case. It’s something that he’s going to have to really work at and deal with here during the course of the week to see where he is.” 

“This one is going to take a little work,” Caldwell added. 

Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs stepped on Stafford’s hand in the fourth quarter of last weekend’s game, and the quarterback was replaced by Jake Rudock. X-rays came back negative, though he taped his middle three fingers for a workout on Monday

Stafford is expected to be good to go for Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers, in what would be his 109th consecutive start. Rudock, a sixth-round pick in 2016, is the backup. The Lions also have Brad Kaaya on the practice squad. 

Stafford has played through more serious hand injuries in the past, including a fractured finger on his throwing hand in 2011. He also battled through a dislocated middle finger last season, though his play was markedly worse

