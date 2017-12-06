Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon has been sued for sexual harassment from a woman who worked for his sports marketing firm, according to the Washington Post.

Wendy Haskell, 32, alleges in a lawsuit that Moon required her to wear thong underwear and share his bed during business trips. According to the lawsuit, which was filed Monday in California, Moon said she had to comply to remain with the firm and mentioned that “his prior assistant accepted the same arrangement.” The lawsuit also says that Moon committed sexual battery by grabbing her crotch during a business trip to Seattle. He also allegedly pulled off her bathing suit after slipping a drug into her drink during a recent business trip to Mexico in October.

Haskell's attorney told The Washington Post that her client wanted her name to be public.

Moon co-founded the sports marketing firm in 2010. Haskell was hired in July and traveled with Moon regularly. In her lawsuit, the woman alleges that after complaining about Moon's sexual advances, she was demoted by the marketing firm.

Moon currently serves as a color commentator for Seattle Seahawks games on the radio. He was in the NFL from 1984 to 2000, playing for the Houston Oilers, Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks and Kansas City Chiefs. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006.

Moon was sued for sexual harassment by a Vikings cheerleader in May 1995. The case was settled out of court. He was also accused of hitting and choking his then-wife, Felicia Moon, in July 1995. She did not want to pursue criminal charges but prosecutors filed charges against him. He was acquitted by a jury after his wife testified that she provoked the fight. The couple divorced in 2001.