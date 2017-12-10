How to Watch Steelers vs. Ravens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

How to watch Steelers vs. Ravens on Sunday Night Football. 

By Dan Gartland
December 10, 2017

Sunday night football this week features one of the NFL’s best rivalries. The Ravens will travel to Pittsburgh looking to keep their playoff hopes alive against the Steelers.

Both teams will be missing a few key players. The Steelers, of course, lost star linebacker Ryan Shazier to a serious spinal injury in Monday night’s game against the Bengals. Pittsburgh receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was also suspended one game as a result of a dirty block on Vontaze Burfict. The Ravens will be without top cornerback Jimmy Smith, who tore his Achilles tendon last week. 

The Steelers enter the game at 10–2, while the Ravens are 7–5. Pittsburgh clinches the division with a win or tie in the game.

How to Watch

Time: Sunday, Dec. 10, 8:30 p.m. EST

TV channel: NBC

Live stream: NBC Sports

