No Seahawks or Jaguars will be suspended after four players were flagged for personal fouls and two were ejected at the end of Sunday's game between the teams, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com.

After Jacksonville picked up a first down to seal its 30-24 win, play became a bit heated. On a first down with less than a minute left, Seattle's Michael Bennett and Jacksonville's Leonard Fournette were both given unnecessary roughness penalties for a scrum that broke out following a kneel down. Seattle's Sheldon Richardson was also ejected on the play.

The next play, Seattle's Quinton Jefferson was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct and ejected. As Jefferson was heading to the locker room, he got into an exchange with some fans in the Jacksonville stands. As he was being held back, fans began to throw objects at Jefferson, causing him to try and climb into the stands.

The Jaguars say that video shows four individuals throwing objects at Jefferson, and the team will identify the four people, contact them and ban them from future games, according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

Although there will not be any suspensions, the league is still reviewing the actions of Bennett, Fournette, Richardson and Jefferson, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

Seattle is 8-5 and is tied with the Falcons for the sixth seed in the NFC, but Atlanta holds the tiebreaker. The Seahawks host the 9-4 Rams in their next game with a chance to take control of the NFC West.

Jacksonville is 9-4 and has the third seed in the AFC. The Jaguars host the Texans in their next contest.