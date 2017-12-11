No Players Will Be Suspended For Chaotic Ending To Seahawks-Jaguars

Two Seattle players were ejected at the end of the game, and one of them tried to climb into the stands after fans threw objects at him.

By Khadrice Rollins
December 11, 2017

No Seahawks or Jaguars will be suspended after four players were flagged for personal fouls and two were ejected at the end of Sunday's game between the teams, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com.

After Jacksonville picked up a first down to seal its 30-24 win, play became a bit heated. On a first down with less than a minute left, Seattle's Michael Bennett and Jacksonville's Leonard Fournette were both given unnecessary roughness penalties for a scrum that broke out following a kneel down. Seattle's Sheldon Richardson was also ejected on the play.

The next play, Seattle's Quinton Jefferson was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct and ejected. As Jefferson was heading to the locker room, he got into an exchange with some fans in the Jacksonville stands. As he was being held back, fans began to throw objects at Jefferson, causing him to try and climb into the stands.

The Jaguars say that video shows four individuals throwing objects at Jefferson, and the team will identify the four people, contact them and ban them from future games, according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

Although there will not be any suspensions, the league is still reviewing the actions of Bennett, Fournette, Richardson and Jefferson, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

Seattle is 8-5 and is tied with the Falcons for the sixth seed in the NFC, but Atlanta holds the tiebreaker. The Seahawks host the 9-4 Rams in their next game with a chance to take control of the NFC West.

Jacksonville is 9-4 and has the third seed in the AFC. The Jaguars host the Texans in their next contest. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters