This late in the year, nearly every injury is a season-ender. The worst ones, however, can affect the following season, as well. The Eagles have to hope that won't apply to Carson Wentz, who tore his ACL in their Week 14 win over the Rams. The Saints, meanwhile, are hoping they'll have Alvin Kamara available when they host the Jets on Sunday. That's precisely where we kick off our Fantasy Football Injury Report for Week 15.

Alvin Kamara, RB, Saints

Injury: Concussion

Kamara exited Thursday night's game early due to a concussion and did not return. He'll have 10 days to recover for the Saints game with the Jets on Sunday, and although all concussions are different, it would be a surprise if he weren’t cleared to play.

Carson Wentz, QB, Eagles

Injury: Torn ACL

Wentz’s MRI came back with the news that no one wanted to hear. Wentz will undergo season-ending knee surgery, significantly changing the complexion of the NFL and fantasy playoffs. If there’s a silver lining, it’s that the ACL is the only tissue compromised in the knee. Wentz will miss most, if not all, of offseason activity in 2018, but there’s a chance he’ll be ready for the start of the regular season, even if he’s limited for the first few weeks. Full recovery from ACL reconstructions typically takes 10 to 12 months.

Josh McCown, QB, Jets

Injury: Broken Hand (Non-Throwing Hand)

McCown initially considered trying to play through the injury since it is to his left hand, but it was recommended to him by team doctors to have season-ending surgery. The Jets will turn to Bryce Petty, which isn’t great for the skill position players that were performing well with McCown, like Robby Anderson and Jermaine Kearse.

Kelvin Benjamin, WR, Bills

Injury: Aggravation of Meniscus Tear in Knee

Benjamin looks to have aggravated the same knee injury he just returned from, a bad sign considering it started with a torn meniscus. It’s possible that he could potentially miss this week, and maybe multiple weeks, if the aggravation doesn’t calm down in a reasonable amount of time. There’s a good chance he’ll have the knee cleaned up in the offseason, but for now he’ll try and manage the discomfort as the Bills stay in the playoff hunt.

Marcus Mariota, QB, Titans

Injury: Sprained Knee

Mariota hurt his knee early in the the Titans Week 14 loss to the Cardinals, but was able to play the entire game. Mike Mularkey said on Monday that Mariota has a mild sprain, but that he sholuld be good to go when the team visits the 49ers this week. There’s a chance Mariota will be limited in practice, but I wouldn’t be overly concerned about his availability. I would be concerned with his production, however, as he has not progressed like many thought he would this year.

Amari Cooper, WR, Raiders

Injury: Aggravation of High Ankle Sprain

Cooper surprisingly made his return to the field last week after many thought he would potentially sit out at least one more game. It appears the Raiders should have leaned on that conventional wisdom. Cooper aggravated his high ankle sprain that he suffered just two weeks ago and is likely to be out again, possibly for the remainder of the fantasy playoffs. High ankle sprain aggravations normally require an extended amount of recovery time, so there’s a good chance we’ve seen the last of him, unless the Raiders are able to make a run to the playoffs.

Gerald McCoy, DT, Buccaneers

Injury: Ruptured Biceps

McCoy hurt his biceps region early in the game and attempted to play through the injury, but was ultimately forced from the action. He will undergo an MRI to determine if the injury will require surgery, but based on McCoy’s response and his familiarity with this type of injury, it doesn’t sound good. This would be his third surgery for a bicpes rupture, with one to either arm previously. Surgery would end his season, making the Buccaneers a much easier unit for running backs in the final few weeks of the year, including Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman in Week 15. McCoy wouldn’t be in any jeopardy of missing time next season.

Bobby Wagner, LB, Seahawks

Injury: Strained Hamstring

Wagner has apparently been dealing with hamstring soreness since November, and it finally caught up to him in Week 14. Pete Carroll has stated that he does not expect Wagner to practice much, if at all, this week, with the hope that he’ll be able to play in a huge game against the Rams on Sunday. Strained hamstrings are tricky to manage, and it sounds like Wagner is at going to be a game time decision, at best, for Sunday. His absence would be welcome news for the skill players on the Rams.

Riley Reiff, OT, Vikings

Injury: High Ankle Sprain

Reiff got rolled up on in the second half against the Panthers and did not return. He was seen in a walking boot after the game. Swelling and pain are the key indicators when it comes to recovering from a high ankle sprain, and early reports are that Reiff might’ve avoided serious damage to his ankle. However, high ankle sprains normally require more than a week of recovery time, so the Vikings could be without one of their starting tackles in Week 15.

Taylor Lewan, OT, Titans

Injury: Strained Low Back

Mike Mularkey said that Lewan is dealing with a soft-tissue injury to his lower back after Sunday’s loss to the Cardinals. He underwent an MRI, and the early indications are that it isn’t a serious issue. Lewan will likely be limited in practice this week, but he doesn’t look to be in danger of missing Week 15, which is good news for Marcus Mariota, DeMarco Murray and Derrick Henry.