Report: Patriots Sign WR Kenny Britt to Two-Year Deal

Surprise, surprise. The Patriots have signed a talented player let go in mid-season by his former team.

Almost exactly a year after they claimed Michael Floyd on waivers, the Patriots have signed former Browns receiver to a two-year contract, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports.

Britt signed a four-year deal with Cleveland worth up to $32.5 million, with $10.5 million guaranteed. He quickly fell out of favor in Cleveland, though, thanks to a mix of poor play and poor attitude. Once Josh Gordon was eligible to return and Sashi Brown was replaced by John Dorsey, Britt was cut.

He caught just 18 passes for 233 yards in nine games with Cleveland but notched his first 1,000-yard season last year for a terrible Rams team. The 6'3" Britt gives the Patriots another red zone target to pair with Rob Gronkowski and another wideout option to put opposite Brandin Cooks.

The move also comes on the heels of a lackluster offensive showing by the Patriots against the Dolphins on Monday night. For the first time in Bill Belichick’s time as coach, New England failed to convert on a single third down opportunity.