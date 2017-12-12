Calais Campbell on Jacksonville's Loaded Defense, Chippy Contest with Seahawks

Quickly

  • Jacksonville defensive end Calais Campbell on how his career has taken off playing on the loaded Jaguar defensive front, on why the Jaguars and Seahawks played such a chippy game, on why he thinks Seahawk Michael Bennett might have submarined the Jacksonville center
  • Jenny Vrentas of The MMQB on her insightful piece for the site on spending a week with the Philadelphia Eagles on the West Coast, on what life around the Eagles was like, on her surprise encounter with Kobe Bryant, and on the Eagles’ changes now without Carson Wentz
By Peter King
December 12, 2017

This week, I sat down for conversations with Jacksonville defensive end Calais Campbell, our writer Jenny Vrentas, and Eagles beat writer Jeff McClane.

Campbell talks about how his career has taken off playing on the loaded Jaguar defensive front, why the Jaguars and Seahawks played such a chippy game, and why he thinks Seahawk Michael Bennett might have submarined the Jacksonville center. He also explains why he endowed a scholarship at his alma mater, the University of Miami, for $1.5 million.

Jenny Vrentas of The MMQB on her insightful piece for the site on spending a week with the Philadelphia Eagles on the West Coast, on what life around the Eagles was like, on her surprise encounter with Kobe Bryant, and on the Eagles’ changes now without Carson Wentz.

Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, an Eagles beat writer, on the 2018 status of injured quarterback Carson Wentz, on how the Eagles will cope with the loss of Wentz, on why Wentz has fit so seamlessly onto a veteran team, and on why he’s gotten so close to American League MVP Mike Trout.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters