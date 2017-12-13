NFL Exec Says Roger Goodell Views New Contract, Through 2024, as His Last as Commissioner

Joe Lockhart said the commissioner views his new contract as his last as the league's commissioner. 

By Daniel Rapaport
December 13, 2017

NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart says league commissioner Roger Goodell views his recent contract extension as his final contract as commissioner, reports SI.com's Albert Breer

Goodell signed the extension, which runs through the March 2024, on Dec. 6. While his annual compensation will be under $10 million, Goodell's yearly pay could reach $40 million if he reaches incentives, most of which are tied to the league's overall revenue, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. 

Goodell's extension did not come without controversy, as Cowboys owner Jerry Jones threatened to sue the league for its handling of the contract negotiations. Jones' main grievance was that a six-owner compensation committee was handling the talks with Goodell, though Jones did vote to authorize the committee to handle the negotiations. 

Goodell, 58, took over as commissioner from Paul Tagliabue in 2006 and earned more than $200 million in his first ten years on the job. Under Goodell's leadership, the league has steadily increased revenues and profitability, which has endeared him to the league's owners. But in recent seasons, Goodell's handling of a number of controversies—including domestic violence scandals and the Deflategate ordeal—has earned him harsh critcism from fans, players and owners alike. 

